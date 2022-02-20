London [UK], February 20 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out a scheme next week to remove COVID-19 self-isolation requirements as part of the country's Living with COVID Plan, his office said.

"We've built up strong protections against this virus over the past two years through the vaccine rollouts, tests, new treatments, and the best scientific understanding of what this virus can do. Thanks to our successful vaccination program and the sheer magnitude of people who have come forward to be jabbed we are now in a position to set out our plan for living with COVID," the prime minister said ahead of the announcement, as quoted by his office.

Also Read | US FDA Mulls Approving Fourth Dose of COVID-19 Booster Shot, Says Report.

According to the statement, Johnson is expected to confirm the lifting of existing restrictions for public freedoms, including all remaining domestic COVID-19 regulations. Vaccination, testing and new treatments will remain the first line of defense against the spread of the disease, the office said. In addition, monitoring systems and emergency measures will be retained to be used if needed, for example, in case of the emergence of new coronavirus strains.

The United Kingdom experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of Christmas. In December, 2021 Johnson announced the country's shift to the so-called plan B. People were encouraged to work from home and required to wear a face covering. COVID-19 passes confirming vaccination were mandatory for visiting crowded places. Daily testing was required for those in contact with the carriers.

Also Read | Somalia: 10 Killed, 15 Injured in Suicide Bombing in Beledweyne.

However, in January, the UK authorities decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions, given the success of the booster vaccination and decrease in the number of infections. COVID-19 certificates and face coverings ceased to be mandatory. Moreover, COVID-19 passes became voluntary for crowded events. The recommendation to work from home was canceled.

Nevertheless, the British are still required to quarantine for at least five days if instructed to by the relevant authorities, and recommended to isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms of the disease.

The total number of registered COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom for the entire period of the pandemic to date is estimated to be over 18 million, with 160,507 deaths. The daily number of COVID-19 infections has been on the decrease since mid-January. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)