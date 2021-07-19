London [UK], July 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain has reported another 48,161 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,433,939, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also recorded another 25 coronavirus-related deaths, with the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now standing at 128,708.

These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Nearly 88 per cent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 68 per cent have received two doses, according to the latest figures. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)