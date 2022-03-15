London [UK], March 15 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) has decided to suspend priority and super-priority visa processing services for all applications being made from outside the UK.

Even "applications for study, work and family visas may take longer to process," according to the UKVI update.

Also Read | Ukrzaliznytsia to Nationalize Russian Freight Wagons in Ukraine Under the Recently … – Latest Tweet by The Kyiv Independent.

"UK Visa Update: UKVI is prioritising Ukraine Family Scheme applications in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the invasion of Ukraine, and so applications for study, work and family visas may take longer to process," the UK embassy in India tweeted.

"UKVI are unable to offer updates on individual cases and please do not attend the VAC until you have been invited to do so. In cases of emergency please contact http://gov.uk/contact-ukvi-inside-outside-uk for help. Please note that this is a chargeable service," the embassy said in another tweet.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Here is How Vladimir Putin Could Try to Split the Country into Regional Puppet Governments.

On Monday, British Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, launched a webpage for sponsors to record their interest, ahead of Phase One of the scheme opening for applications.

According to a government release, the homes for Ukraine scheme will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses in the UK to bring Ukrainians to safety - including those with no family ties to the UK.

Phase One of the scheme will allow sponsors in the UK to nominate a named Ukrainian or a named Ukrainian family to stay with them in their home or in a separate property, the release said.

UK Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove said: "The courage shown by the Ukrainian people in the face of devastation caused by the invasion of their great country is nothing short of remarkable."

"The United Kingdom has a long and proud history of helping others in their hour of need and our new Homes for Ukraine scheme offers a lifeline to those who have been forced to flee. I'm asking people across our country who can provide a home for Ukrainians to consider being sponsors," Gove added.

Ukrainians arriving in the UK under this scheme will be granted 3 years leave to remain, with entitlement to work, and access benefits and public services. Applicants will be vetted and will undergo security checks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)