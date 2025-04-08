Geneva [Switzerland] April 8 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has strongly criticised the filing of a case against the Daily Jammu and Kashmir newspaper by the authorities in Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK), viewing it as yet another disturbing example of Pakistan's ongoing repression of press freedom in the area.

The UKPNP accused Islamabad of regarding PoJK as a colony, where unelected Pakistani officials hold unchecked authority, neglecting the rights and aspirations of the local populace.

The party condemned the crackdown on journalists, publishers, and media personnel, asserting that they operate under constant danger from the deep state and extremist factions, creating an environment filled with fear and censorship.

The party expressed serious concern regarding the persistent violations of the 1927 State Subject Rule in both PoJK and PoGB.

The UKPNP stated that strategic areas, tourist attractions, land, and public properties are being transferred to outsiders under the pretense of "green tourism," "development," and "defense," jeopardising the historical and legal rights of the local residents.

UKPNP referred to earlier reports by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (from 2018 and 2019), which pointed out these systematic problems, and called on international organisations like the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, Human Rights Watch, and the Committee to Protect Journalists to urgently acknowledge and address the deteriorating scenario.

Urging Pakistan to meet its international obligations as stated in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the party highlighted the necessity of safeguarding the right to free speech, freedom of expression, and access to information.

"The compliant government in Muzaffarabad ought to recognise that the enforcement of discriminatory laws and breaches of the State Subject Rule are unacceptable," UKPNP declared, pledging to resist all oppressive measures aimed at civil society and the free press.

UKPNP appealed to the global community, including the United Nations, the European Parliament, and the US State Department, to hold Pakistan accountable and take immediate action to safeguard fundamental freedoms in the region. (ANI)

