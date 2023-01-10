Calgary [Canada], January 10 (ANI): The spokesperson for United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, was welcomed by the outfit's Canada's president Sardar Rashid Yousaf and other activists at Calgary airport, Khan tweeted.

UKPNP spokesperson is currently on a two-week visit to Canada.

As per a video shared by the UKPNP on its official YouTube channel, Khan, during his visit, will hold discussions with fellow Kashmiris on the issue of 'freedom' from PoK.

In December last year, Human rights activist and chairman of UKPNP, Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, raised concerns over the deprivation of basic rights of the people in Gilgit Baltistan.

Taking a dig at Pakistan, the rights activist said Gilgit Baltistan is part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan's policy is aimed at depriving the people of their fundamental rights and propagation against Indian involvement.

in October, last year, the party organised a protest in PoK and other parts of the world in favour of marking October 22 as a 'black day'. The day commemorates the Pakistan Army's tribal invasion in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.

The UKPNP stands against Pakistan's bid to change the constitutional status of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, saying instead of fighting for the interest of the ruling elite in the name of identity, the focus of the oppressed locals should be on the establishment of a society free of exploitation. (ANI)

