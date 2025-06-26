Kyiv, Jun 26 (AP) Ukrainian forces have halted Russia's recent advance into the northern Sumy region and have stabilised the front line near the border with Russia, Ukraine's top military commander said Thursday.

Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said that Ukrainian successes in Sumy have prevented Russia from deploying about 50,000 Russian troops, including elite airborne and marine brigades, to other areas of the front line.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Reach International Space Station As NASA-Axiom Mission 4 Docks Successfully (Watch Video).

His claim couldn't be independently verified, and Russian officials made no immediate comment.

Russian forces have been slowly grinding forward at some points on the roughly 1,000-kilometre front line, though their incremental gains have been costly in terms of troop casualties and armour. The outnumbered Ukrainian army has relied heavily on drones to keep the Russians back.

Also Read | Axiom Mission 4 Docking: SpaceX Dragon 'Grace' Carrying Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Docks at International Space Station; To Become First Indian To Reach Orbiting Lab (Watch Video).

Months of US-led international efforts to stop the more than three years of fighting have failed.

Sumy, the city which is the capital of the Ukrainian region of the same name, had a prewar population of around 250,000. It lies about 20 kilometres from the front line. Russia's push into the Sumy region earlier this year compelled Ukraine to strengthen its defences there.

A special defence group has been formed to improve security in Sumy and surrounding communities, Syrskyi said. It's focusing on improving fortifications and accelerating construction of defensive barriers.

In March, Ukrainian forces withdrew from much of Russia's neighbouring Kursk region, parts of which they had controlled after a surprise cross-border attack in August.

That retreat enabled Russia to launch a counteroffensive that advanced between 2-12 kilometres into Ukrainian territory, according to different estimates.

Ukrainian officials say fierce fighting is also taking place in the eastern Donetsk region.

The Russian Defence Ministry said Thursday that its forces have captured two villages, Novoserhiivka and Shevchenko, in Donetsk.

Capturing Shevchenko marked an important stage in Russia's ongoing offensive that is trying to break into Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, which borders Donetsk and is a major industrial centre, according to the Defence Ministry.

Meanwhile, the two sides continued to launch long-range strikes.

Russia's Defence Ministry said that 50 Ukrainian drones were downed over nine regions overnight, including three over the Moscow region.

Ukraine's air force said that Russia deployed 41 Shahed and decoy drones across the country overnight, wounding five people. It said that 24 drones were either intercepted or jammed. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)