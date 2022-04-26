Moscow [Russia], April 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Kiev is blocking 76 foreign ships from 18 countries in seven Ukrainian ports, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"A total of 76 foreign ships from 18 states remain blocked in seven Ukrainian ports (Kherson, Nikolayev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa, Yuzhny and Mariupol)," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said at a briefing.

The threat of shelling and the high mine danger created by official Kiev in its internal waters and territorial sea do not allow ships to safely go to the open sea, he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

