Kyiv, Apr 30 (AP) Seven Ukrainian soldiers and seven civilians have been released in a prisoner swap on Saturday with Russia, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on social media.

““We're bringing home 14 of our people: seven military personnel and seven civilians,"Vereshchuk wrote on Facebook and Telegram. "To me, this exchange is special: one of the female soldiers is five months pregnant.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the swap had not been confirmed by official Russian sources.(AP)

