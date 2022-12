Kyiv, Dec 5 (AP) Ukraine's air force said Monday it shot down more than 60 of about 70 missiles that Russia fired on in its latest barrage against Ukraine.

It was the latest onslaught as part of Moscow's new, stepped-up campaign that has largely targeted Ukrainian infrastructure and disrupted supplies of power, water and heat in the country as winter looms.

Also Read | Russia To Provide Crude Oil, Petrol, Diesel at Discounted Rates, Says Pakistan Government.

Early indications showed Russia fired 38 cruise missiles from ships in the Caspian Sea and from the southern Russian region of Rostov. Another 22 Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from its Black Sea fleet, Ukraine's air force said on its Telegram page.

The attack also involved Russian long-range bombers, fighter jets and guided missiles, it said.

Also Read | 'Goblin Mode' is Oxford Word of the Year 2022.

“In total, more than 60 invaders' missiles were shot down!” the statement said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)