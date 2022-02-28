Kyiv [Ukraine], February 28 (ANI): Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy signed a decree ordering payment of 100,000 hryvnias (Ukrainian currency) per month to soldiers amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, said the Defence Ministry on Monday.

The decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in pursuance of the Presidential Decree.

The Defence Ministry said, "Soldiers who are directly involved in hostilities or ensuring the implementation of national security and defence measures, repulse and deter armed aggression being directly in the areas and during the implementation of these measures the amount of additional remuneration increases to UAH 100,000 per month, proportionally with the time of participation in such actions and activities."

Furthermore, the Ministry said, "The families of our servicemen who died in this war are paid a one-time cash benefit in the amount of UAH 15 million, which is distributed in equal shares to all recipients."

"Under martial law, servicemen of the Armed Forces, the Security Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the State Security Department, the State Special Communications and Information Protection Service, the State Special Transport Service, rank and file and senior staff of the State Emergency Service and police officers, will be paid an additional payment of 30,000 UAH per month," the Ministry of Defence Ukraine said in its Facebook post.

Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine said, "The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this yesterday. Today the decision was executed by the Cabinet of Ministers. And I want to repeat the words of the President: this is not done to say "thank you". This is done so that our defenders know that the country is grateful to them. The state must pay decently for this important work. In addition, we continue to do everything to strengthen our defence capabilities at the international level! Thank you for your support to all partner countries! Glory to Ukraine!." (ANI)

