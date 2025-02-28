London, Feb 28 (AP) The British Cabinet minister responsible for international development quit Friday in the wake of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision earlier this week to ramp up defence spending by slashing the foreign aid budget.

In a letter to Starmer, which she posted on social media, Anneliese Dodds resigned as international development minister and minister for women, saying there were “no easy paths” to increasing defence spending but that she disagreed with the decision to cut overseas aid.

Also Read | Ursula von der Leyen Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Hosting EU College of Commissioners, Says 'We Value Our Partnership With India'.

On Tuesday, Starmer said the government would raise UK defence spending to 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product by 2027 from the current 2.3 per cent, saying Europe is in a new era of insecurity that requires a “generational response.”

The increase would be funded by a reduction in the aid budget from 0.5 per cent of GDP to 0.3 per cent.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Blast: Several Feared Dead, Dozens Injured in Deadly Explosion During Friday Prayers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Watch Video).

The move, which drew support from US President Donald Trump, was widely criticised by aid agencies, who said it not only harmed some of the world's poorest people but also reduced Britain's soft power. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)