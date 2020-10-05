New York [US], October 5 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday (local time) strongly condemned the previous day's car bombing at a district administrative building in Afghanistan's province of Nangarhar.

"The secretary-general strongly condemns the suicide attack on Oct. 3 at a district administrative building in Afghanistan's province of Nangarhar in an area where many civilians are present. Those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable," according to a statement issued by the secretary-general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Also Read | New York Lockdown: Schools, Non-Essential Businesses to Shut Down in Nine COVID-19-Hit Neighbourhoods, Says Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In the statement, the secretary-general expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

"The secretary-general reiterates the urgency of achieving a peaceful settlement of the conflict. The United Nations remains committed to support the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavour," said the statement.

Also Read | Donald Trump Health Update: US President Likely to Be Discharged Tomorrow, Says White House Physician Dr Sean Conley.

At least 15 people were killed and 42 others got injured in a car bombing outside a district office in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday.

Reports have emerged that Pakistan's premier intelligence agency ISI was involved in the car bomb explosion in Nangarhar even as the Afghan government accused the Taliban and other terrorist groups of continuing crimes against the people of Afghanistan.

"The Taliban and other terrorist groups in collusion with them continue their terrorist activities and, like today's terrorist attack in Nangarhar, kill civilians every day and destroy public infrastructures," according to a Presidential Palace statement reported by Tolo News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)