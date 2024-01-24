The Hague, Jan 24 (AP) The United Nations' top court will issue a decision on Friday on South Africa's request for interim orders in a genocide case against Israel, including that Israel halt its offensive in Gaza.

The decision is a preliminary stage of a case filed by South Africa at the International Court of Justice alleging that Israel's military action in its war with Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide. Israel strongly rejects the accusation and has asked the court to throw out the case.

The court announced the timing of the interim ruling on Wednesday.

Israel launched its massive air and ground assault on Gaza soon after Hamas militants stormed through Israeli communities on October 7 and killed some 1,200 people, mainly civilians.

Israel often boycotts international tribunals and UN investigations, saying they are unfair and biased. But the country's leaders sent a high-level legal team to two days of hearings earlier this month — a sign of how seriously they regard the case and and an indication of likely concerns that any court order to halt operations would be a major blow to the country's international standing.

If the court grants some or all of South Africa's eight requests for so-called provisional measures, it is unclear if Israel will comply. (AP)

