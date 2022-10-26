Islamabad [Pakistan], October 26 (ANI): The United Nations has taken a grim view of the recent death of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif. The United Nations has demanded a thorough investigation from the Kenyan authorities into the case of the death of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, reported Dawn on Wednesday. Sharif was reportedly killed on Monday in a shooting incident in Kenya.

While talking to journalists, the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric said "I saw this tragic report of his death. I think the circumstances need to be investigated thoroughly, and the Kenyan authorities said they would."

Also Read | Arshad Sharif Killing: Maryam Nawaz Posts 'Vengeful' Tweet on Slain Pakistan Journalist, Deletes It After Backlash.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States strongly condemned the killing of Arshad Sharif and demanded a full investigation by the government of Kenya into the incident.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price expressed condolences to Sharif's family members and his loved ones, and to all those who knew him, reported The Nation. He said, "We are deeply saddened by the death of Arshad Sharif."

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Congratulates New UK PM Rishi Sunak; Both Leaders Discuss Russia-Ukraine War, Says White House.

Ned Price also talked about protecting journalists and the right to freedom of expression. He praised Arshad's work saying "His work was known around the world."

US State Department spokesperson demanded a full investigation by the government of Kenya into Arshad Sharif's death. He said "It's not entirely clear that we know all the circumstances at this point regarding what led to his death, but we urge a full investigation," reported The Nation.

Earlier on Monday, Arshad Sharif's wife Javeria Siddique informed that her husband died in Kenya after being shot.

"I lost a friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya. Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from the hospital. Remember us in our prayers," Sharif's wife Javeria Siddique said in a Twitter post.

Several journalists and politicians across Pakistan have condoled the death of senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif who was reportedly shot dead in Kenya.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also spoke to the late journalist's mother over the phone, sympathised with the family, and expressed his grief over the incident, reported Dawn.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has called slain journalist Arshad Sharif 'martyr' and alleged that he was a victim of 'targeted killing'.

Earlier, the Kenyan authorities said that police shot Sharif in case of mistaken identity. However, Sharif's family has outrightly rejected the claim and demanded an independent inquiry, reported Dawn.

As per the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), after Sharif and his brother allegedly drove through a security roadblock, Kenyan police officials opened fire shooting a total of nine rounds, with one hitting Sharif through the back of the head.

Sharif fled from Pakistan in August after multiple sedition cases were filed against him in different regions of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)