Kabul [Afghanistan], October 24 (ANI): UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons on Saturday met Taliban leaders and discussed humanitarian aid, human rights and inclusive government.

In the meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and acting Finance Minister Hidayatullah Badri, Lyons discussed the deepening economic and humanitarian crisis and human rights concerns, reported Tolo News.

Lyons said United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) will continue delivering life-saving aid.

She also said, "There is a need for inclusive governance and protection of the rights of all Afghans, women and men," reported Tolo News.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the UN will continue defending the rights of Afghan girls and women until they are back to school and return to their jobs.

"We will not stop until girls can go back to school, and women can return to their jobs and participate in public life," Guterres tweeted.

A spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate said the UN envoy in her meetings with the Islamic Emirate officials has discussed humanitarian aid and the problems in Afghanistan's banking system, reported Tolo News.

"During the meeting, Lyons said they had increased the number of staff to deliver humanitarian aid and that she would soon visit the US where she would raise her voice for the resumption of the banking system of Afghanistan," said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a foreign ministry spokesman. (ANI)

