New York [US], May 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Head of the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) Volker Perthes called on Sunday for ending the state of emergency in Sudan and finding a way out of the current political crisis.

"I am appalled by the violent death of two young protesters in Khartoum yesterday (Saturday)," said Perthes on his Twitter account.

"It is time for the violence to stop, time to end the state of emergency, time for a peaceful way out of the current crisis in Sudan," he said.

On Saturday, opposition groups announced that two protesters were killed in Sudan's capital Khartoum during demonstrations demanding the return to civilian rule.

A tripartite mechanism of the UN, African Union (AU), and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is tasked with facilitating intra-Sudanese dialogue to end the country's political crisis.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

Since then, the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other cities have been witnessing continued protests demanding a return to civilian rule. (ANI)

