United Nations, May 11 (PTI) The UN Human Rights chief has called on protestors in Pakistan to refrain from violence and urged restraint by security forces, saying the rule of law is key to resolving political conflicts as anti-government protests engulfed the country following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Violent protests following the arrest of the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in a corruption case have left at least eight people dead and nearly 300 others injured in clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk tweeted: “Internet restrictions must be lifted. Freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and the rule of law are key to resolving political conflicts -- with no place for disproportionate force. Protesters should refrain from violence.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also taken note of the ongoing protests in Pakistan following Khan's arrest, urging authorities to respect due process and calling for all parties to refrain from violence.

Guterres urged authorities in Pakistan to respect due process and the rule of law in proceedings brought against the country's former prime minister, a statement issued by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said on Wednesday.

The statement said that Guterres “takes note” of the ongoing protests that have erupted following Khan's arrest on Tuesday in Islamabad High Court premises.

Guterres calls “for all parties to refrain from violence. He stresses the need to respect the right to peaceful assembly”.

The spiralling violence across the country has prompted the authorities to deploy the army in the country's capital Islamabad, as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan provinces to maintain law and order.

