Mumbai, May 11: In a bizarre incident that has come to light in the Netherlands, a man reportedly kept his dead dad's body in a freezer because he "didn't want to lose him". The incident came to light after the accused was arrested for allegedly keeping his father's dead body at home in a freezer. Reportedly, the incident is said to have taken place in Netherlands' Limburg.

According to a report in the Mirror.Co.UK, the deceased aged 101 died roughly around 18 months ago due to natural causes. However, instead of laying his father to rest, the 82-year-old son froze his dad's body by keeping it in his freezer. Speaking to local media, the arrested accused revealed why he froze his father's dead body. Malaysia Horror: Diving Instructor Molests Chinese Tourist, Forcibly Kisses Her Underwater While Diving in Waters off Semporna in Sabah; Accused Arrested.

"I did not want to let him go or I would miss him, he said. The man further said that he also wanted to continue talking to his father despite knowing that he was dead. The incident came to light when the family doctor got worried about the father's health. Talking about the incident, an officer said that it was true that they found a body at a house in Mansholtstraat.

"It may be a resident of the building. Another resident has been identified as a suspect, but has not been arrested," the officer added. While the investigation in the matter is under, the police are still trying to find out how "long the man has been in the freezer and why". Cops are also probing to know if the deceased committed any other crimes in the past. US Company Sacks Dutch Employee for Refusing To Keep Webcam On During Work From Home, Gets Fined by Netherlands Court.

Meanwhile, local authorities who visited the accused's place described it as a "mess" and asked him to clean it within a week. In a similar incident that took place in the United Kingdom, a man pleaded guilty to hiding his flatmate's body in a freezer for nearly two years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).