Geneva, Mar 12 (AP) The UN human rights office says at least 579 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war, and more than 1,000 have been injured.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said Saturday that 42 of those killed were children, while 54 were injured.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia Says It Has Executed 81 Convicts in Single Day.

The Geneva-based office had documented 564 civilian deaths and 982 injured a day earlier.

It said most recorded civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a “wide impact area,” such as shelling from heavy artillery and missile strikes.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Mosque in Mariupol, Hospitals in Mykolaiv Shelled; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France President Emmanuel Macron Hold Joint Phone Call With Vladimir Putin.

U.N. officials said they believe the actual number of casualties is considerably higher than so far recorded because the receipt of information has been delayed and many reports still need to be corroborated. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)