United Nations, May 7 (AP) The United Nations Security Council has unanimously adopted its first statement since Russia's military action began February 24, expressing "strong support" for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' efforts to find a peaceful solution to the "dispute" in Ukraine.

The short statement adopted at a brief meeting Friday does not mention a "war," "conflict" or "invasion" as many council members call Russia's ongoing military action, or a "special military operation" as Moscow refers to it. Russia, which holds veto power in the council, has blocked all previous attempts to adopt a statement or resolution.

Also Read | Havana Blast: 8 Killed, 30 Injured in Gas Leak Explosion at Five-Star Hotel in Cuba.

Instead, the statement "expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" and "recalls that all member states have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means."

During recent visits to Moscow and Kyiv, Guterres reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the evacuation of civilians, first and foremost from the besieged southeastern port city of Mauripol and the Azovstal steel plant where the last Ukrainian forces are holding out along with hundreds of civilians in underground bunkers. (AP)

Also Read | Imran Khan Claims Conspiracy Against His Govt Started in July 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)