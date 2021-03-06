New York [US], March 6 (ANI): As pro-democracy protests continue to intensify, UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener on Friday (local time) called for a "collective responsibility towards the people of Myanmar to safeguard their democratic aspirations".

Speaking at the UNSC (United Nations Security Council), Burgener said that there is a desperate call for "international action to reverse a clear assault on the will" of the citizens and the country's democratic principles.

Due to the lack of proper international action against the junta, the hope on the UN by the Myanmar citizens is "waning", she highlighted.

"It is critical that this Council is resolute and coherent in putting the security forces on notice and standing with the people of Myanmar firmly, in support of the clear November election results," she pointed.

At the UNSC, Burgener also called for full support to Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, who was fired by the junta for "betraying the country".

On March 3, Kyaw Moe Tun sent letters to the world body insisting that he remains the legitimate representative of his country, reported NHK World.

In the letters dated Monday, Kyaw Moe Tun wrote, "The perpetrators of the unlawful coup against the democratic government of Myanmar have no authority to countermand the legitimate authority of the president of my country."

He claimed he remains Myanmar's permanent representative to the United Nations and rejected the country's military takeover.

Earlier Kyaw at a UN General Assembly meeting condemned his country's military for seizing power in a February 1 coup.

He called on the international community to "use any means necessary" to reverse the coup, reported NHK World.

Myanmar's state-run television reported later that the ambassador was fired for betraying the country.

A UN spokesperson revealed that Myanmar's foreign ministry had notified the world body that the country had appointed the current deputy ambassador to temporarily fill the role, reported NHK World.

The military coup of February 1 has halted Myanmar's tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule and has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, and growing concern among its neighbours.

The coup saw civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi detained. For weeks, thousands of people in the country have come out to protest, risking deadly violence and arrest by security forces. (ANI)

