Kabul [Afghanistan], July 15 (ANI): The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned that an unprecedented funding shortfall is worsening the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, leaving millions vulnerable to hunger, poverty, and displacement.

In its latest report, OCHA stated that for the 2024 fiscal year, only 53% of the $3.06 billion required for the Humanitarian Response Plan has been secured, leaving a gap of approximately $1.43 billion. The agency urged the international community to step up its support and warned that humanitarian efforts could collapse without swift intervention.

OCHA's appeal comes amid growing distress on the ground. A young man in Kabul, Hussain Agha Haidari, described how a lack of employment has forced him to shine shoes for the past four years. "We tried hard to find a job, we knocked on many doors. When nothing worked out, we had no choice but to become cobblers. We earn 100 to 150 Afghanis a day, just enough to bring bread home in the evening," Haidari said. He added that he has not received any aid from any organization and called on officials to help him secure permanent work.

According to OCHA, approximately 14.9 million people in Afghanistan -- about 67% of aid recipients -- have received food assistance, while 41% have received aid across multiple sectors. The agency emphasised that without adequate funding, it would be unable to continue its operations at the necessary scale.

The Ministry of Economy has echoed these concerns, especially in light of the mass return of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries. "OCHA's report is being released at a time when Afghanistan is facing a large wave of returnees. We urge international organizations to accelerate and prioritize their assistance more than ever before," said Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister of Economy.

Meanwhile, economic analysts have raised concerns about the long-term impact of humanitarian aid without sustainable development investments. "These are short-term aid efforts aimed at immediate relief. As we've mentioned before, to truly eliminate poverty in Afghanistan, this assistance must be invested strategically, in agriculture, infrastructure, and long-term development programs," said Mohammad Asif Stanekzai, an economic analyst.

OCHA has reiterated its call for urgent international action to fill the funding gap, cautioning that the lack of resources could lead to a significant deterioration in humanitarian conditions across Afghanistan. (ANI)

