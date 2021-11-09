Kabul [Afghanistan], November 9 (ANI): Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mette Knudsen on Tuesday met Taliban representative from Ministry of Justice, Sheikh Abdul Hakim Shar'i and discussed the importance of ensuring fairness, justice and equality for all people of Afghanistan.

"UNAMA Dep-Head @Metknu met in Kabul today with Sheikh Abdul Hakim Shar'i at MOJ and discussed the importance of ensuring fairness, justice and equality for all people of Afghanistan. It was agreed to follow up with more meetings between officials," UNAMA official Twitter handle said in a tweet.

Earlier last week, Mette Knudsen had held a meeting with the women activists and applauded their courage and affirmed that the UN will continue to stand by the people of Afghanistan.

Knudsen stressed upon respecting the human rights of all Afghans and added that the girls must be able to return to school and women back to their workplaces.

"In a meeting today with women activists, UNAMA Dep-Head @Metknu applauded their courage stressing that the human rights of all Afghans must be respected. All girls must be able to return to school & all women back to workplaces. UN will continue to stand by the people of Afghanistan," UNAMA tweeted. (ANI)

