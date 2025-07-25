Nogales (US), Jul 25 (AP) Inside an armoured vehicle, an Army scout uses a joystick to direct a long-range optical scope toward a man perched atop the US-Mexico border wall cutting across the hills of this Arizona frontier community.

The man lowers himself toward US soil between coils of concertina wire. Shouts ring out, an alert is sounded, and a US Border Patrol SUV races toward the wall — warning enough to send the man scrambling back over it, disappearing into Mexico.

The sighting on Tuesday was one of only two for the Army infantry unit patrolling this sector of the southern border, where an emergency declaration by President Donald Trump has thrust the military into a central role in deterring migrant crossings between US ports of entry.

“Deterrence is actually boring,” said 24-year-old Army Sgt Ana Harker-Molina, voicing the tedium felt by some fellow soldiers over the sporadic sightings.

Still, she said she takes pride in the work, knowing that troops discourage crossings by their mere presence.

“Just if we're sitting here watching the border, it's helping our country,” said Harker-Molina, an immigrant herself who came from Panama at age 12 and became a US citizen two years ago while serving in the Army.

US troop deployments at the border have tripled to 7,600 and include every branch of the military — even as the number of attempted illegal crossings has plummeted and Trump has authorised funding for an additional 3,000 Border Patrol agents, offering USD 10,000 signing and retention bonuses.

Until now, border enforcement had been the domain of civilian law enforcement, with the military only intermittently stepping in.

But in April, large swaths of the border were designated militarised zones, empowering US troops to apprehend immigrants and others accused of trespassing on Army, Air Force or Navy bases, and authorising additional criminal charges that can mean prison time.

Patrols aimed at stopping 'got-aways'

At Nogales, Army scouts patrolled the border in full battle gear — helmet, M5 service rifle, bullet-resistant vest — with the right to use deadly force if attacked under standing military rules integrated into the border mission. Underfoot, smugglers for decades routinely attempted to tunnel into stormwater drains to ferry contraband into the US.

Army Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann's command post oversees an armada of 117 armoured Stryker vehicles, more than 35 helicopters and a half-dozen long-distance drones that can survey the border day and night with sensors to pinpoint people wandering the desert. Marine Corps engineers are adding concertina wire to slow crossings, as the Trump administration reboots border wall construction.

Naumann said the focus is on stopping “got-aways” who evade authorities to disappear into the US in a race against the clock that can last seconds in urban areas as people vanish into smuggling vehicles, or several days in the dense wetland thickets of the Rio Grande or the vast desert and mountainous wilderness of Arizona.

Meanwhile, the rate of apprehensions at the border has fallen to a 60-year low.

Naumann says the fall-off in illegal entries is the “elephant in the room” as the military increases pressure and resources aimed at starving smuggling cartels — including Latin American gangs recently designated as foreign terrorist organisations.

He says it would be wrong to let up, though, and that crossings may rebound with the end of scorching summer weather.

“We've got to keep going after it, we're having some successes, we are trending positively,” he said of the mission with no fixed end date.

Militarised zones are a grey area.

The Trump administration is using the military broadly to boost its immigration operations, from guarding federal buildings in Los Angeles against protests over ICE detentions, to assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Florida, to plans to hold detained immigrants on military bases in New Jersey, Indiana and Texas.

“It's all part of the same strategy that is a very muscular, robust, intimidating, aggressive response to this — to show his base that he was serious about a campaign promise to fix immigration,” said Dan Maurer, a law professor at Ohio Northern University and a retired US Army judge advocate officer.

“It's both norm-breaking and unusual. It puts the military in a very awkward position.”

The militarised zones at the border sidestep the Posse Comitatus Act, an 1878 law that prohibits the military from conducting civilian law enforcement on US soil.

“It's in that grey area, it may be a violation — it may not be. The military's always had the authority to arrest people and detain them on military bases," said Joshua Kastenberg, a professor at the University of New Mexico School of Law and a former Air Force judge.

Military-grade equipment

At daybreak Wednesday, Border Patrol vehicles climbed the largely unfenced slopes of Mt. Cristo Rey, an iconic peak topped by a crucifix that juts into the sky above the urban outskirts of El Paso and Mexico's Ciudad Juárez — without another soul in sight.

The peak is at the conflux of two new militarised zones designated as extensions of Army stations at Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort Huachuca in Arizona. The Defence Department has added an additional 400-kilometre zone in Texas' Rio Grande Valley linked to an Air Force base.

The Navy will oversee the border near Yuma, Arizona, where the Department of Interior on Wednesday ceded a 50-kilometre portion of the border to the military.

At Mt. Cristo Rey, the Homeland Security Department has issued plans to close a 2-kilometre gap in the border wall over the objections of a Roman Catholic diocese that owns much of the land and says a wall would obstruct a sacred refuge for religious pilgrimages.

From a nearby mesa top, Army Spc. Luisangel Nito scanned the valley below Mt. Cristo Rey with an infrared scope that highlights body heat, spotting three people as they crossed illegally into the US for the Border Patrol to apprehend. Nito's unit also has equipment that can ground small drones used by smugglers to plot entry routes.

Nito is the US-born son of Mexican immigrants who entered the country in the 1990s through the same valleys he now patrols.

“They crossed right here," he said. “They told me to just be careful because back when they crossed, they said it was dangerous.”

Nito's parents returned to Mexico in 2008 amid the financial crisis, but the soldier saw brighter opportunities in the US, returned and enlisted. He expressed no reservations about his role in detaining illegal immigrants.

“Obviously it's a job, right, and then I signed up for it and I'm going to do it," he said. (AP)

