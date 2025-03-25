New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The third edition of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India's flagship magazine, 'Inspiring India' highlights the stories of inspiring leaders, changemakers, and groundbreaking innovations driving progress across the country.

The magazine edition, launched recently, features a special message from Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. It brings forth stories showcasing transformative initiatives like strides in digital health U-WIN, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem with a feature on Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, and his WTFund, Nigar Shah, the trailblazer scientist behind the country's first solar mission and an inspiration for women in STEM, UNDP India Youth Champion Sanjana Sanghi who shared her reflections as a young artist.

UNDP National Advocate for SDGs Bhumi Pednekar has emphasised on how small actions and mindful choices can drive sustainable change.

Through spotlighting powerful stories and groundbreaking ideas, this edition of 'Inspiring India' celebrates the people, and the actions and innovations driving meaningful change across the country.

Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP India said, "This edition marks the third in the Inspiring India series, and we at UNDP are excited for you to explore the incredible stories of innovation within. With these interviews and features, we invite you into a world where simple solutions spark extraordinary change. We hope you are inspired to start your own journeys because innovation is not just about a good idea--it is a way of life in India, where even the smallest actions can create a better future for us all."

The issue includes an exclusive interview with UNDP Goodwill Ambassador Michelle Yeoh, who continues to advocate for gender equality globally.

The magazine also features a compelling story on the iconic Jaipur Foot and sheds light on its impact on mobility and dignity for persons with disabilities. The magazine showcased how women farmers in Telangana have pioneered an ingenious new seed storage method in response to climate change disruptions. A feature on the IIT Madras student-led innovation lab highlighted cutting-edge solutions emerging from India's youth, the statement highlighted.

The issue further highlights six standout stories from the Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Challenge supported by the Atal Innovation Mission to enable social entrepreneurs, along with five groundbreaking inventions accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals. (ANI)

