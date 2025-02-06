New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): United Nations General Assembly President Philemon Yang paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi on Thursday.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Starting the day by paying homage to Bapu. @UN_PGA Mr. Philemon Yang paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat."

Philemon Yang, who arrived in India on Tuesday, held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During the meeting on Wednesday, Jaishankar and Yang discussed various issues on UN agenda and exchanged views on regional, global and developmental issues.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleasure to meet President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly Philemon Yang this afternoon in Delhi. Discussed various issues on UN agenda, including the need for reformed multilateralism. Also exchanged views on regional, global and developmental issues. Appreciate his leadership and guidance at the UN."

Yang arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a four-day visit to India at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During his visit, he will call on President Droupadi Murmu.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to Yang. In a post on X, he stated, "Warm welcome to Mr Philemon Yang to India. An opportunity to enhance India-UN engagement in the lead up to the 80th anniversary of the United Nations."

Yang is also scheduled to travel to Bengaluru, where he will visit Infosys and the Indian Institute of Science.

In a press release, MEA said, "Apart from New Delhi, Mr. Yang will be visiting Bengaluru. PGA is scheduled to visit Infosys and the Indian Institute of Science, where he would have the opportunity to interact with experts on India's innovations in various fields such as sustainability, digital public infrastructures, etc."

Philemon Yang assumed office as UNGA President on September 10. Under his Presidency, the United Nations adopted "A Pact for the Future", a vision document for realising "multilateral solutions for a better tomorrow," according to MEA press release. Previously, Yang served as Cameroon's Prime Minister. (ANI)

