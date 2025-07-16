Tokyo [Japan], July 16 (ANI): On the second day of the official visit to Japan, Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh, held a series of high-level meetings with major Japanese companies and inaugurated the 16th India Trend Fair 2025 in Tokyo on Tuesday. The fair is one of the largest platforms for Indian textile exporters to connect directly with Japanese buyers and is expected to further deepen bilateral textile trade, the Ministry of Textiles said in a statement.

As per the ministry, Union Minister Giriraj Singh met with the leadership of YKK Corporation, the world's largest manufacturer of zippers and fastening products. YKK, already operating in Haryana, expressed intent to expand to other states. The Minister invited them to invest in PM MITRA Parks, which was well received.

In a key meeting with the President of Workman Co., a leading company in workwear and functional apparel, the Minister highlighted India's growing manufacturing ecosystem. Workman expressed strong interest in setting up manufacturing facilities in India under the PM MITRA framework, according to the statement.

The Minister also held discussions with Konica Minolta, a global player in digital and industrial printing. He invited them to expand operations in India and contribute to ESG and sustainability goals. The company welcomed the opportunity to grow its business in India.

Further, Minister Giriraj Singh met with the leadership of Asahi Kasei Corporation, a USD 20 billion conglomerate in fibres, industrial materials, and specialty textiles. The company expressed keen interest in investing under the 'Make in India for the World' initiative, the Ministry said in an official statement.

The day concluded with a roadshow and industry interaction at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, celebrating the India-Japan partnership with a focus on the textile sector. Over 100 industry leaders participated in the event, which was also attended by Ambassador Sibi George and senior officials from the Ministry of Textiles. Giriraj Singh highlighted India's strengths as a global textile hub and invited Japanese companies to partner in India's textile growth story. (ANI)

