Munich [Germany], February 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai attended the fourth No Money for Terror (NMFT) Conference here. He headed the Indian Delegation at this event.

The conference that took place on February 13 had four sub-verticals: Multilateral cooperation, Financing methods for terrorism, Financial inclusion & Risk-based approach and Terrorist Financing and Organised Crime.

Also Read | Pakistan Rattled and Worried by Terror Reference in Joint Statement Following Bilateral Meeting Between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, Increasing India-US Defence Ties (Watch Video).

According to the release, Nityanand Rai raised concerns that terror financing increasingly has cross-border linkages in terms of flow of funds and due to the development of new digital technologies, the sources, methods and channels used for flow of assets by terrorists are becoming increasingly more complex and pose a significant challenge to global security.

Rai said that unity amongst nations is essential in the fight against Terrorism, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India stands steadfast with the global community in this fight against the scourge of Terrorism.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits Asian Country, No Casualties Reported.

Nityanand Rai expressed gratitude to the German Government for hosting the conference on the crucial issue of Countering terror financing and effective multilateral cooperation to develop a shared understanding of the risks and take forward the discussions from NMFT Conference 2022 held in New Delhi, the release stated.

Union MoS lauded the initiative of NMFT Conference and expressed the need for permanency for this unique initiative of NMFT by setting up of a NMFT Secretariat in India, the idea of which was also mooted in the NMFT conference 2022 held in New Delhi, to sustain the continued global focus on countering the financing of Terrorism.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs also held Bilateral meetings with dignitaries from Singapore and Turkey on the sidelines of the conference, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)