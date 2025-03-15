Gaza City [Palestine], March 15 (ANI/WAM): The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, warned that the collapse of the agency would deprive an entire generation of Palestinian children of education.

In a press statement, Lazzarini said that there is a "real risk of the agency collapsing and imploding" if its severe financial crisis persists.

Also Read | Cicadas Return to US in 2025: Buzzing Cicadas From ‘Brood XIV’ Will Emerge Across America This Spring, Know Which States Will See the Noisy Insects.

He added that if UNRWA collapses, "we will certainly sacrifice a generation of children who will be deprived of a proper education."

Lazzarini described UNRWA as a "lifeline" for approximately six million Palestinian refugees spread across the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria.

Also Read | Monster Storm Across US Sparks Threat of Tornadoes, Fire, Killing at Least 16.

Nearly 2,60,000 children have enrolled in UNRWA's distance learning program since January," the UN agency said in a statement. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)