Washington, May 9 (AP) The Pentagon will immediately begin moving as many as 1,000 openly identifying transgender service members out of the military and give others 30 days to self-identify, under a new directive issued Thursday.

Buoyed by Tuesday's Supreme Court decision allowing the Trump administration to enforce a ban on transgender individuals in the military, the Defence Department will then begin going through medical records to identify others who haven't come forward.

Also Read | LOI Issued to Elon Musk Firm: The Path Forward for Starlink.

Department officials have said it's difficult to determine exactly how many transgender service members there are, but medical records will show those who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, who show symptoms or are being treated.

Those troops would then be involuntarily forced out of the service. (AP)

Also Read | Who Is the New Pope Robert Francis Prevost? All You Need To Know About Pope Leo XIV, the 267th Catholic Pontiff and First American To Lead the Church.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)