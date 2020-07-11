Kabul, July 11: Between 60 and 70 percent of lawmakers in Afghanistan have tested positive for the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak, the country's 1News broadcaster reports on Saturday, citing a member of parliament.

According to Simin Barekzai, a member of parliament representing Herat province, most of the politicians who have caught the disease have recovered but some remain in quarantine. COVID-19 Pandemic Left 147 Million People Unemployed Globally: Study.

"I hope that those who are under self-quarantine recover and complete the parliament's strength," Barekzai was quoted by the broadcaster as saying.

A private hospital in Kabul told the broadcaster that several lawmakers had visited the facility to get tested for COVID-19, and that some of these tests returned a positive result.

Since the start of the outbreak, 34,366 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan, and the country's death toll stands at 994. Over the past day, 172 new positive tests for the disease were confirmed.

