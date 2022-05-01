Knoxville (Tennessee), May 1 (AP) Two members of motorcycle gangs were fatally shot during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of a Tennessee bar, police said.

According to Knoxville police, a preliminary investigation determined that a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club were killed in the shooting outside Hatmaker's Bar & Grill on Friday night.

Also Read | COVID-19 in China: Beijing Residents Must Test COVID-19 Negative To Enter Public Spaces.

Another member of the Outlaws and another member of the Pagans were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds that weren't life-threatening, authorities said.

Another man with unknown affiliation went to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound that also was not life-threatening, officials said.

Also Read | Pakistan: ‘Reham Khan Was Paid To Write Book Against Me in 2018’, Says Former PM Imran Khan.

No suspects had been arrested or identified as of Saturday afternoon. Police did not identify the people who were shot.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)