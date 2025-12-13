Kinshasa [DRC], December 13 (ANI): US envoy to the UN, Mike Waltz, accused Rwanda of fueling instability and war in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Rwanda is leading the region towards increased instability and war," US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told the UN Security Council. "We will use the tools at our disposal to hold to account spoilers to peace."

The UN and the Security Council have repeatedly described the majority-Tutsi M23 militia as backed by Rwanda - a claim Kigali has repeatedly denied.

Fighting and insecurity continue in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, amid rising diplomatic anger over the latest offensive by the M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda.

According to regional officials, more than 400 civilians have been killed in South Kivu Province since the rebel group escalated its offensive and entered the strategic city of Uvira, France 24 reported.

A peace deal brokered by the US last week was intended to end Rwanda's involvement in the conflict; however, it has had little effect on the ground.

