Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 15 (ANI): Newly appointed Ambassador of the United States (US) to India Eric Garcetti on Monday visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

The Ashram, also known as the Gandhi Ashram, is located in the Sabarmati suburb of Ahmedabad and has been a witness to many important historical events.

Garcetti on his arrival was garlanded and he greeted people there with the traditional "Namaste."

Mahatma Gandhi resided in a small cottage that is now known as "Hridaya (Heart) Kunj" while he was in Sabarmati.

It is a location of significant historical significance where visitors may still see some of the items Gandhiji used, including a writing desk, khadi kurta, yarn he spun, and some of his correspondence.

Garcetti had earlier posted a video on his Twitter recounting his visit to the MaharasthraBhawan in Delhi.

"From the bustling streets of LA to the colorful lanes of Delhi, my love of great food continues. I'm at Maharashtra Bhawan, eager to explore the fascinating flavors of India. Join me on this journey as I sample the essence of India, one state at a time. Where should I go next?," the US envoy posted.

Earlier on Thursday (May 11), Garcetti and envoys of Qatar and the Principality of Monaco on Thursday presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of the United States of America, Qatar and Monaco at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said.

After President Droupadi Murmu accepted the credentials, Garcetti, in a video message said, "The world's oldest and largest democracies, two nations that believe in our hearts about the power of people, have a great chapter to write together in the years ahead. India's partnership is the key to a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific and beyond."

"And I'm excited to work with you to ensure we advance this defining relationship of the 21st century. Together, we will address global health challenges, confront climate change, and deliver the next generation of critical and emerging technologies to improve the lives of our people. I couldn't be more excited to be here in India and to make this our new home and to work alongside you. Together we will show the world how the United States and India are better together.," he added.

Garcetti expressed his gratitude towards US President Joe Biden for appointing him as the 26th Ambassador to India.

Garcetti, former mayor of Los Angeles, was sworn in by US Vice President Kamala Harris as the new US Ambassador to India in March this year. Earlier, the Senate confirmed his appointment as the next US ambassador to India. (ANI)

