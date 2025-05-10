Tel Aviv [Israel], May 9 (ANI/TPS): United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee unveiled fresh plans to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Speaking to journalists at the US Embassy this morning, he said: "President Trump wants food distributed in Gaza safely and efficiently...

"There is a desperate need for humanitarian aid in Gaza, but Hamas is not capable or willing to provide it."

He went on to announce that the US will employ a private security company and Israel will not be involved. (ANI/TPS)

