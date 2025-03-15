Washington, Mar 15 (AP) An appeals court on Friday lifted a block on executive orders seeking to end government support for diversity, equity and inclusion programmes, handing the Trump administration a win after a string of setbacks defending President Donald Trump's agenda against dozens of lawsuits.

The decision from a three-judge panel allows the orders to be enforced as a lawsuit against them plays out. The judges halted a nationwide injunction from US District Judge Adam Abelson in Baltimore.

Two of the judges on the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals acknowledged the anti-DEI orders could raise concerns about First Amendment rights, but said the judge's sweeping block went too far.

Abelson had found the orders violated free-speech rights and are unconstitutionally vague since they don't define DEI. (AP)

