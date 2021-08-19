Kabul [Afghanistan], August 19 (ANI): The US said on Wednesday that it can't ensure safe passage to Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul as Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever turmoil after the Taliban seized power.

The US Embassy in Kabul has released a security advisory saying that the government-provided flights are departing. American citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), and their spouses and unmarried children (under age 21) should consider traveling to Hamid Karzai International Airport. However, the US can't ensure safe passage to the airport.

The US began evacuating its citizens, officials soon after the situation deteriorated in Afghanistan. Now as the Taliban took over Kabul, the US speeded the evacuation process and sent a large number of forces to complete the process. The US also intends to keep troops in Afghanistan until all American citizens and Afghan allies were safely evacuated.

Over the past three days, the US has evacuated over 3,000 of its citizens from Afghanistan.

With the Taliban in control of Afghanistan, most countries are evacuating their citizens and shutting their embassies temporarily.

The fate of many Afghan people who worked with foreign governments remains uncertain. The Taliban has promised "amnesty," but details are still unclear.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- his first known call with a foreign counterpart since the fall of Kabul.

Both leaders discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners in Afghanistan. The two also agreed to have a virtual meeting with G7 leaders next week to discuss a common strategy and approach to Afghanistan. (ANI)

