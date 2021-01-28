Washington, Jan 28 (PTI) US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Wednesday said the relationship between the United States and China is arguably the "most important one in the world going forward" and stressed on working together in areas like climate change.

“It is not a secret that the relationship between the United States and China is arguably the most important relationship that we have in the world going forward,” he told reporters at his maiden news conference.

“It's going to shape a lot of the future that we all live. And, increasingly, that relationship has some adversarial aspects to it. It has competitive ones and it also still has cooperative ones,” he said, adding that the cooperative ones are in areas like climate change where it's in their mutual interest to try working together.

“I think and hope that we'll be able to pursue that. But, that fits within the larger context of our foreign policy and many issues of concern that we have with China, issues that we need to work through. And, so I think you'll see us doing just that, even as we pursue the climate agenda that is so important to our country and the future of our planet,” Blinken said.

