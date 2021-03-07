Washington [US], March 7 (ANI): US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will head to Europe on Monday, ahead of the upcoming climate summits, the US State Department informed on Saturday (local time).

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, Brussels, and Paris March 8-10, 2021, to work with European allies to strengthen global climate ambition heading into President Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate April 22-23 and the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year," read a statement from the State Department.

The department further said that Kerry will meet with representatives from the British government who are hosting COP26 this November in Glasgow.

"In Brussels, Secretary Kerry will meet with representatives of the European Commission. In Paris, he will meet with French government officials," it added.

According to Sputnik, In February, Kerry held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, agreeing to boost cooperation on cutting carbon emissions.

Lavrov welcomed the United States' return to the Paris climate deal, which seeks to tackle global warming by drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Last month, Kerry also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to address climate issues in the world.

"PM Modi's announcement of a target of 450 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by 2030 is a strong terrific example of how to power a growing economy with clean energy and it's going to be one of the most important contributions in the world because India today is already the third-largest emitter in the world," he said during the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)