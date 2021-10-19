Washington [US], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The US condemns North Korea's latest test of a ballistic missile and believes the situation underscores the need for more diplomacy, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We condemn the DPRK's (North Korea) ballistic missile launch. These launches violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and are a threat to the region. We call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue... These launches also underscore the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy. Our offer remains to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions," Psaki said during a press conference.

Also Read | Taliban Agree to New Polio Vaccination Across Afghanistan, UN Agencies Gear Up To Vaccinate All Kids Under Age 5 Against Polio.

The United States is also consulting with allies in the region about the issue, Psaki said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim met with Japanese and South Korean counterparts on how to engage North Korea moving forward, she added. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination: Will Make Life Very Difficult for Unvaccinated Citizens, Says Malaysian Health Minister.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)