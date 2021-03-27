Washington, Mar 27 (PTI) An influential US lawmaker has met Indian Consul General in Atlanta Swati Kulkarni to discuss how trade relationships with India, especially at the inland port Dillon in South Carolina, can help grow the local economy.

“Inland Port Dillon has helped bring prosperity to a community that hasn't been economically prosperous in a long time. Because of the port, about 2,000 new jobs have been created. We want to promote trade in this area and meeting with Dr. Kulkarni to hear about how India can continue to be a trading partner for the area is a fantastic way to do this,” Republican lawmaker Tom Rice said after the meeting.

Michael Elmore, the General Manager of the Inland Port Dillon, was also present at the meeting.

“I really appreciate this meeting with Congressman Tom Rice. It's a big privilege to meet him in his district. We appreciate his goodwill for India,” Kulkarni said.

Located within a prime 3,400-acre industrial site and in close proximity to I-95, Inland Port Dillon gives importers and exporters in the eastern Carolinas a powerful new option for connecting supply and demand. In February, the South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) reported that Inland Port Dillon had a 7.4 percent year-over-year increase in rail moves, a media release said.

