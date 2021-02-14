Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): US congressman, Brad Sherman on Sunday supported "Long Walk' or "Long March" from New York City to Washington DC by Sindhi Foundation, covering a distance of more than 350 miles on foot to draw attention to issues like enforced disappearances, the plight of Sindhi women in Pakistan and climate change.

"I was pleased to meet with leaders of the Sindh community. We discussed issues such as enforced disappearances in Sindh #Pakistan. We also discussed the need to reach out to Sindhis in their own language and my efforts to establish a Sindhi language service at the @VOANews," tweeted Brad Sherman.

"The Sindhi Foundation Long Walk for Freedom, April 7 - 29, from the UN in NYC to DC, will draw attention to issues like enforced disappearances and climate change," informed Sherman through his tweet.

Members of the Sindhi community, a minority from Pakistan will stage a protest under the US-based Sindhi Foundation to raise awareness for human rights violations and climate change.

Titled 'Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love', is a demonstration that will cut through five US states: Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

Along the way, participants will meet with community members, other human rights groups, and even political leaders who wish to support the fight against climate change and human rights violations.

The idea of the Long Walk stems from the appalling realities of the Southeastern Province of Pakistan- Sindh. Issues such as enforced disappearances, the plight of Sindhi women in Pakistan, environmental problems in Sindh, and even something as basic as water has been some of the major concerns for the people of Sindh for decades, including those who live away from home in exile, including a Sindhi activist based in Washington DC, who is also the person behind the Long Walk.

Munawar Laghari, Executive Director of Sindhi Foundation, one of the most known faces has often appeared on the streets of Washington voicing the atrocities against minorities in Pakistan. The 'Long Walk' is his effort to raise awareness about his homeland Sindh.

"I have been marching, like, 15- 20 miles a day for a while now, as a practice for the walk," said activist Langri. "We have to fight against Pakistan. That's the only way. There is no other way. We have to unite because they don't learn from one or two protests. I invite all the people belonging to persecuted nations to join us in this effort, said Laghari.

While speaking to ANI, Laghari said that he draws the inspiration of the Long Walk from his friend and fellow activist- Sindhi Inam, a prominent Sindhi voice living in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)