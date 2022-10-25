Washington, Oct 25 (PTI) Scores of US lawmakers joined Indian-Americans in celebrating Diwali across the country reflecting on the contribution of this community and the relevance of the festival of lights in the contemporary world.

Diwali is a festival that marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

“As communities across the world come together to celebrate the Festival of Lights, my hope is that we channel this righteous energy and hope towards a better future, in a time of challenge and uncertainty in the United States and across the world,” Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said on Monday.

Wishing a Happy Diwali to all the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and others celebrating this joyous time of thanks and reflection on the triumph of light over darkness, and of good over evil, Krishnamoorthi said: “May this light shine within us as a source of healing and renewal, and remind us all of what we can be at our best as a people and a nation.”

Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said Diwali is a blessed time that reminds that freedom, goodness, and duty must always triumph.

“As we celebrate the Festival of Lights, let us recommit to bringing hope, laughter, and light to our work, our communities, and the people around us. Now more than ever, we must stand up against xenophobia, hate, Islamophobia, and racism, and reiterate that they have no place in our country,” she said.

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna said that even in difficult times, Diwali is such an important moment to step back and celebrate everything good in this life.

“Light will always triumph over darkness,” he said.

“Happy Diwali to all those celebrating in Sacramento, across the country, and around the world! I'm proud to join my Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus colleagues in commemorating this holiday as we reflect on the past year and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. I wish everyone a safe, joyous, and prosperous Diwali celebration,” said Indian American Congressman Dr Ami Bera.

During times of great turmoil, it would be judicious to consider the spirit of Diwali. Diwali is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the triumph of dharma – goodness, duty, and righteousness – over the spirits of evil, darkness, and fear, said Congressman Al Green.

“As we usher in new beginnings and recognise the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over darkness, I hope this year's Festival of Lights brings you peace, comfort, and prosperity,” said Congresswoman Katherine Clark.

Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus chair Congresswoman Judy Chu said this bright occasion is a reminder that in the face of despair, hope will always prevail. “And may this festival of lights be an opportunity for everyone to reflect on our strength as a community, and to embrace the diversity that surrounds us,” she said.

CAPAC First Vice-Chair Congresswoman Grace Meng said this holiday is a joyous occasion to rejoice in the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

“No matter the challenges we may face today and tomorrow, let us find hope in the ways we continue to overcome and persevere. As we reflect on the things that bring us goodness and light, we celebrate the strength that comes from the diversity and unity of our communities,” Meng said.

“Happy Diwali to all those celebrating today's festival of lights,” Senator Pat Toomey said. “Wishing everyone celebrating #Diwali in New Jersey and around the would a joyous and peaceful Festival of Lights!” Senator Bob Menendez said.

“Happy Diwali to all who celebrate the Festival of Lights in San Francisco and around the world. May fear and darkness be cast aside during this season of peace, hope and light,” said Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Wishing a happy Diwali to all who are celebrating. May this Festival of Lights bring you peace, prosperity, and joy,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said.

“Happy Diwali! Wishing health and happiness to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights,” said Senator Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader. “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating in Oregon and around the globe! Wishing you all joy and prosperity during this Festival of Lights,” said Senator Jeff Merkley.

