Washington [US], January 2 (ANI/Sputnik): A federal judge in the US state of Texas on Friday dismissed the suit filed by a group of Republican lawmakers seeking to prevent the parliament's certification of Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election at a meeting next week.

The initiative, led by Congressman Louie Gohmert and 11 electors from the Arizona state, argued that outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence should be the sole authority to determine which electoral votes should be taken into account by Congress when it meets to certify Biden's victory on January 6. According to court papers, Pence has refused to join the effort.

"The problem for Plaintiffs here is that they lack standing," Judge Jeremy Kernodle said in the ruling, explaining that the standing is a crucial component of a court's jurisdiction and its lack in this case means that "the Court lacks subject matter jurisdiction over this case and must dismiss the action."

The lawmakers asked the court to cancel a 1887 law under which the vice president's role at the upcoming Congress meeting for the certification of president-elect's victory is merely ceremonial.

According to official results, Biden collected 306 electoral votes as opposed to 232 votes cast for incumbent US President Donald Trump. The latter has not recognized his defeat, but consented to launching the power transition. Trump's mandate expires on January 20. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)