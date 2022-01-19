Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday (local time) condemned the terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi that killed three innocent civilians and targeted civilian infrastructure.

"The Department of Defense joins me in strongly condemning yesterday's terrorist attack in Abu Dhabi that killed three innocent civilians and targeted civilian infrastructure. We remain committed to the UAE's security and ability to defend itself and stand united with our Emirati partners in defending against all threats to their territory," read Austin's statement.

The two Indians and one Pakistani national were killed and at least six persons were injured on Monday as three petroleum tanker trucks blew up after catching fire near a major oil storage facility in the Mussafah area of the capital of UAE, according to the official state news agency WAM. (ANI)

