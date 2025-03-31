Washington DC [US], March 31 (ANI): The US Department of State welcomed the release of American citizen Faye Hall, who was recently freed from Taliban captivity.

In a post on X, US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio said, "The United States is pleased to welcome home Faye Hall. @POTUS' commitment to the American people is clear -- we will not rest until all Americans detained in Afghanistan, and held hostage around the world, are brought home."

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 1: Logan Paul, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Jofra Archer and Jung Hae-in - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 1.

https://x.com/SecRubio/status/1906700890200834439

In a press statement issued by the US Department of State, it was noted, "The United States is pleased to welcome home Faye Hall, an American who was released from Afghanistan just this weekend."

Also Read | Spain Coal Mine Blast: 5 Killed, 4 Injured in Cerredo Mine Explosion in Degana (Watch Video).

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of Qatar for its support of American citizens in need and we thank the European Union delegation in Kabul for their assistance", the statement further added.

"President Trump's strength, leadership, and commitment to the American people is clear -- we will not rest until all Americans detained in Afghanistan, and held hostage around the world, are brought home," the statement mentioned.

Earlier, American citizen Faye Hall, who was recently freed from Taliban captivity, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to US President Donald Trump in a message released on Saturday (local time).

In a video message shared by The White House on X, Hall said that she was "glad" that Trump was president and thanked him for bringing her back "home."

"I'm glad you're the President, and thank you for bringing me home. I have never been so proud to be an American citizen. Thank you, Mr President," Hall said, crediting Trump for her release.

Faye Hall, an American woman detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan since February, was released and is reported to be in "good health", CNN reported, citing a source statement.

According to CNN, citing sources, Hall was detained for allegedly operating a drone without authorisation and was released on Thursday "following a court order and with logistical support from Qatar," which has been mediating on behalf of the United States.

The source further added, "Hall was received at the Qatari Embassy in Kabul and has been confirmed in good health after undergoing a series of medical checks. Arrangements are currently underway for her return to the United States."

Sharing a picture of Hall on X, Zalmay Khalilzad, the US' former ambassador to Afghanistan, wrote, "American citizen Faye Hall, just released by the Taliban, is now in the care of our friends, the Qataris in Kabul, and will soon be on her way home. Thank you, #Qatar, for your ongoing and steadfast partnership."

This development comes after a diplomatic push by Trump's envoy Adam Boehler and Khalilzad, who travelled to Kabul to secure the release of American citizen George Glezmann, which was also mediated by the Qataris.

According to CNN, the US does not have a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, having closed its embassy there after the Taliban takeover in August 2021. Instead, Qatar represents the US in Afghanistan, acting as its "protective power." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)