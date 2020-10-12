Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun on Monday will arrive in New Delhi on a three-day that will focus on advancing the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the two countries can work together to advance peace and security in the India-Pacific and around the globe.

According to an official statement issued by the State Department, "From October 12-14, the Deputy Secretary will visit New Delhi where he will meet with senior government officials and deliver keynote remarks at the India-US Forum."

"Building on Secretary Pompeo's October 6 meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and ahead of the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue that will be held later this year, Deputy Secretary Biegun's engagements in India will focus on advancing the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the United States and India can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe," the statement further read.

After India, Biegun will visit Dhaka from October 14-16 to meet with senior government officials and reaffirm the United States-Bangladesh partnership.

"The Deputy Secretary's engagements in Bangladesh will be focusing on advancing our common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all; US-Bangladesh cooperation on COVID-19 response and recovery efforts; and sustainable economic development," the Department added. (ANI)

