October 12, Mumbai: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed during festivals later this month and in November. According to the guidelines, no festival-related events will be permitted in Coronavirus containment zones.

In a shocking incident on Sunday, a woman was gang-raped and later thrown into a river by rapists in Bihar. The incident took place at Ojha Baraon village in Bihar's Buxar district. The accused also threw the woman's five-year-old child into the river, leading to the toddler's death.

On Monday, amid tight security, family members of the 19-year-old woman, who died after the alleged assault and gang-rape last month, left for Lucknow to appear before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, which has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident.

US President Donald Trump, who had tested positive for coronavirus on October 2, said he is now immune to the deadly virus. In a tweet on Sunday, Donald Trump said he is no more vulnerable and can't transmit coronavirus (COVID-19) to others.

