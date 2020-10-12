Seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is scheduled to begin at 1200 hours today at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh.
CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has filed a writ petition in Supreme Court seeking the Court 'to strike down the three Farm Bills (now laws) for being unconstitutional'.
Delhi: Air Quality Index is at 275 in Anand Vihar, at 263 in Rohini, at 275 in ITO, and 229 in Nehru Nagar; all four in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.
Family members of #Hathras alleged gang-rape victim leave for Lucknow. I am going with them. Proper security arrangements have been made. District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) is also accompanying us: Anjali Gangwar, SDM.
October 12, Mumbai: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed during festivals later this month and in November. According to the guidelines, no festival-related events will be permitted in Coronavirus containment zones.
In a shocking incident on Sunday, a woman was gang-raped and later thrown into a river by rapists in Bihar. The incident took place at Ojha Baraon village in Bihar's Buxar district. The accused also threw the woman's five-year-old child into the river, leading to the toddler's death.
On Monday, amid tight security, family members of the 19-year-old woman, who died after the alleged assault and gang-rape last month, left for Lucknow to appear before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, which has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident.
US President Donald Trump, who had tested positive for coronavirus on October 2, said he is now immune to the deadly virus. In a tweet on Sunday, Donald Trump said he is no more vulnerable and can't transmit coronavirus (COVID-19) to others.
