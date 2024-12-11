New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The US Embassy on Wednesday hosted an education fair at the American Center in New Delhi, aiming to inspire Indian students to pursue higher education in the United States.

Adelle Gillen, Public Diplomacy Officer, US Embassy, emphasised the strong academic ties between the two nations and said that in 2024, more than 3,30,000 Indian students are studying in the US and one gets to "build global competencies by studying in the US."

Speaking at the event, Gillen said, "We have organised this fair because the US welcomes Indian students. we are so proud that This year, more than 3,30,000 Indian students are studying in the US..."

She added, "You get to build global competencies by studying in the US. It's an extremely globalised world. Anyone who wants professional success needs to be able to communicate with people from different cultures."

Meanwhile, EducationUSA Regional Manager (REAC) for South Asia, Lewis Cardenas said that the universities in the United States provides programmes in several subjects, ranging from Information and Technology to Arts, Humanities, and Sciences.

He said, "Education USA is the official source of information on the graduate and undergraduate study options in the United States.... The universities here offer programmes for all passions and interests, from Information and Technology to Arts, Humanities, and Sciences..."

On the sidelines of the fair, Adelle Gillen while speaking with ANI said that the fair consisted of a Counselor team to explain the VISA process to the students as well. She said, "We want more Indian students to study in the US and that is why we are talking to High School students and others to encourage them to think about the US and understand the process to apply."

"We have people from our Counselor team to explain the VISA process.... Everyone can attend the fair.... The public is welcome as well to come to EducationUSA Advising at the American Centre," she added. (ANI)

