Washington [US], October 25 (ANI): US Ambassador Elizabeth Jones has been appointed as Charge d'Affaires ad interim at Embassy in New Delhi, State Department said in a press release.

Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will be departing for New Delhi to serve as Charge d'Affaires, ad interim. She recently served as the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts.

Envoy Jones previously served as Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Near East, and Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

She carries the highest Foreign Service rank of Career Ambassador, the press release added.

In India, Ambassador Jones will join the US Embassy and Consulate interagency teams in advancing and expanding the partnership between our governments and people, a partnership that US State Secretary Antony Blinken has called one of the most consequential in the world. (ANI)

